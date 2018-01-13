        <
          Addison Reed signing two-year contract with Twins valued at about $17M

          2:42 PM ET
          Reliever Addison Reed has agreed to a two-year contract worth just under $17 million with the Minnesota Twins, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Reed made 77 appearances for the Red Sox and New York Mets in 2017, going 2-3 with 19 saves, 15 holds and a 2.84 ERA.

          What Reed lacks in electric stuff, he makes up for in durability. Over the past five seasons, the right-hander has made 342 appearances, fifth in the majors behind Bryan Shaw, Tony Watson, Cody Allen and Tyler Clippard.

          Reed, 29, also is a consistent strike-thrower, walking only 2.25 batters per nine innings since 2013. He has been a setup man and a closer in seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mets and Red Sox. He wasn't eligible for a qualifying offer because he was traded midseason.

          The Athletic first reported the Twins' agreement with Reed, which is pending completion of a physical exam.

          Information from ESPN's Scott Lauber was used in this report.

