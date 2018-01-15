TORONTO -- The Blue Jays will extend the protective netting at Rogers Centre to the outfield end of each dugout this season and increase the height of netting behind home plate by approximately 10 feet, to 28 feet.

The changes announced Monday are being made after several fans at stadiums at big league ballparks were injured by bats and balls last year.

MLB issued recommendations for protecting netting or screens in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, Minnesota, the New York Mets, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Texas and Washington had netting that extended to the outfield ends of the dugouts by last September.

Toronto joins Boston, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado, Detroit, the New York Yankees, Milwaukee, Minnesota, San Diego and Seattle among teams to announce expanded netting this year.

The Blue Jays open at home against the Yankees on March 29.