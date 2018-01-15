MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Morneau, the 2006 AL MVP and former Minnesota Twins first baseman whose career was derailed by concussion symptoms, is retiring after 1,603 hits and 247 home runs in 14 major league seasons.

The Twins confirmed Morneau's retirement Monday. They scheduled a news conference with Morneau and team officials for Wednesday.

Morneau, 36, didn't play in 2017. He appeared in 58 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

The Twins drafted Morneau in 1999, and the Canadian became a four-time All-Star (2007 to 2010). His MVP-caliber performance in 2010 was halted by a knee to the head he took during a slide, costing him half of that season. He produced one more strong year, winning an NL batting title (.319) with the Colorado Rockies in 2014.

Morneau hit .321 with 34 homers and 130 RBIs during his MVP season of 2006.