Free-agent center fielder Curtis Granderson is heading to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $5 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The deal is pending a physical, a source told Olney.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Granderson from the New York Mets in August for their postseason push, during which he hit .067 with zero home runs and zero RBIs.

The Dodgers were Granderson's fourth team as he started with the Detroit Tigers then went to the New York Yankees and the Mets.

Granderson, who turns 36 in March, hit .212 with 26 home runs and 64 RBIs combined last season for the Mets and Dodgers.

The Athletic was the first to report the deal.