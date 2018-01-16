Boston Red Sox television analyst Jerry Remy tweeted Tuesday that he has completed cancer treatment.

It started in June with surgery chemo and 5 weeks of radiation. It ended today. Finished. Thanks to the team at MGH and the support I got from many people. To my co-patients stay strong. Now a little time to gain strength and down to the Fort. Go Pats !https://t.co/nZBLSVt3Rj pic.twitter.com/4yjqokjkGp — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) January 16, 2018

Remy announced in June that he would be treated for lung cancer for the second time in six months.

"It's not easy, you know?" Remy said at the time. "Look, I've been through a lot, for a long period of time. But you know, life goes on. Life goes on. I've got baseball here to keep me occupied. It keeps my mind occupied. I'm strong. I feel strong. And I don't feel like there's anything that can stop me."

Remy, 65, was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He suffered a relapse in 2013 and again last year before spring training. He was treated in time to begin his 30th season in the broadcast booth on Opening Day.

A longtime smoker, Remy spoke passionately in February about the need for people to get regular medical checkups.

Remy, a second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and a native of Fall River, Massachusetts, signed a multiyear contract extension in 2016 to remain the primary color analyst on Red Sox telecasts on the New England Sports Network.

Information from ESPN's Scott Lauber was used in this report.