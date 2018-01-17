        <
        >

          Cubs re-sign LHP Brian Duensing to two-year, $7M deal

          11:02 AM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Jesse joined ESPN Chicago in September 2009 and covers the Chicago Cubs for ESPNChicago.com and ESPN Radio 1000.
            Follow on Twitter

          Free-agent pitcher Brian Duensing has agreed to re-sign with the Chicago Cubs, with the two sides coming to terms on a two-year, $7 million deal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

          The deal, first reported by FanRag Sports, is pending a physical, a source said.

          Duensing, a 34-year-old left-hander, went 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in 68 relief outings for the Cubs last season. He pitched his first seven seasons for Minnesota and spent much of the 2016 season in the minors before earning a late-season promotion to Baltimore. He then joined the Cubs after their 2016 World Series title.

          For his career, Duensing is 43-38 with a 4.01 ERA in 436 appearances, 375 of which have come in relief.

          Duensing was drafted in the third round by Minnesota in 2005 and made his major league debut in 2009.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.