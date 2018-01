New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is not expected to be ready to return from shoulder surgery until May, general manager Sandy Alderson said Wednesday. Editor's Picks Bruce has 'unfinished business' in Mets return Jay Bruce says he has "unfinished business" with the New York Mets.

Conforto dislocated his left shoulder while swinging at a pitch during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 24.

The 24-year-old had surgery in September.

Drafted 10th overall by the Mets in 2014, Conforto hit .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs last season -- all career highs. He made his first All-Star team.