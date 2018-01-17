MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have hired the recently retired Justin Morneau as a special assistant.

The team said Wednesday that Morneau will become the fourth former Twins player from his generation to get the job, joining Michael Cuddyer, Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins.

The 36-year-old Morneau will be involved in the amateur draft and be a resource for player acquisitions.

Morneau was drafted by the Twins in the third round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft and played 14 seasons in the majors, including 11 with the Twins from 2003-13. He also played for Pittsburgh, Colorado and the Chicago White Sox.

Morneau won the American League MVP award in 2006. The four-time All-Star played 1,278 games for Minnesota, hitting .278 with 221 home runs and 860 RBIs.