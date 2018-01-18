MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have hired former starting pitcher Jim Kaat as a special assistant to the organization.

The Twins announced Thursday that the 79-year-old Kaat will be involved in various community and business initiatives in Minnesota as well as the Fort Myers area in Florida, where the team's spring training facility and minor league headquarters are located.

Kaat spent 25 seasons in the major leagues, including 13 years with the Twins from 1961-1972. He is the club's all-time leader, with 189 wins and 2,959 innings.

The Twins have Rod Carew, Kent Hrbek, Tom Kelly and Tony Oliva in similar roles. They've also hired former players Michael Cuddyer, Torii Hunter, LaTroy Hawkins and Justin Morneau from the next generation as special assistants.