The Blue Jays have acquired OF Randal Grichuk from the Cardinals in exchange for RHP Dominic Leone and minor league RHP Conner Greene.

Earlier this week, Grichuk expressed disappointment to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was slated to be the fourth outfielder for the Cardinals, behind Marcell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham: "Fourth or fifth and, a bat off the bench, so far. Obviously, a lot still can happen in the offseason and a lot can happen this season in spring but that's what it's kind of shaping up to look at right now."

Grichuk, 26, hit 22 home runs with 59 RBIs and 25 doubles in 122 games last season.

Leone, 26, appeared in 65 games for the Blue Jays in 2017 and had a 2.56 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 70⅓ innings.