          Dillon Gee agrees to one-year, $1.7M deal with Chunichi Dragons

          8:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Pitcher Dillon Gee has agreed to a $1.7 million, one-year contract with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Central League, a deal that includes an additional $300,000 in performance bonuses.

          A right-hander who turns 32 in April, Gee was 3-2 with a 4.37 ERA in four starts and 14 relief appearances last year for Texas and Minnesota. He was released by the Rangers in June, then signed with the Twins.

          Gee is 51-48 with a 4.09 ERA in eight major league seasons that included time with the New York Mets (2010-15) and Kansas City (2016).

          His deal, announced by Chunichi on Jan. 4, includes $50,000 each for 130, 140 and 150 innings, and $150,000 for 10 quality starts, defined as pitching six or more innings and allowing three earned runs or fewer.

