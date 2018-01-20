        <
        >

          Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system, autopsy shows

          8:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- An autopsy report says retired star pitcher Roy Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.

          The Tampa Bay Times reported that an autopsy released Friday shows the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when he crashed his personal plane into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey on Nov. 7.

          The National Transportation Safety Board hasn't identified a cause for the crash. A witness told investigators Halladay's ICON A5 climbed to between 300 and 500 feet (90 and 150 meters) before it went into a 45-degree dive and slammed into the water.

          The body of the two-time Cy Young Award winner was found in the wreckage.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.