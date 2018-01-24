Reliever Glen Perkins, an All-Star closer with the Minnesota Twins, has decided to retire from baseball but is welcome to join Minnesota's front office, according to the team's general manager.

Perkins, a free agent who pitched in a combined 10 games in 2016 and 2017, has yet to reveal his career intentions. But Twins GM Thad Levine said at a fan event this week that Perkins, 34, will retire and would be welcome to join the club's administration in some capacity.

"I didn't mean to make an announcement on a very personal matter on his behalf," Levine told the Pioneer Press (St. Paul). "I thought that he had said that he was hanging them up."

Glen Perkins had 120 career saves in 12 seasons, all with Minnesota. AP Photo/Jim Mone

Perkins made three consecutive All-Star Games from 2013 through 2015, but he had surgery for a torn labrum in the summer of 2016 and returned last August after a 16-month absence.

In October, the Twins declined their $6.5 million option on his contract for 2018 and paid him a $700,000 buyout.

Perkins played all 12 of his major league seasons with the Twins. With 120 saves, he is third on the franchise's all-time list.

Perkins played at Stillwater High School, outside the Twin Cities, and at the University of Minnesota before the Twins drafted him in the first round in 2004. He has said he's not interested in pitching elsewhere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.