A vandal has caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that workers at the site outside Dyersville, Iowa, found the damage Tuesday morning and were still assessing the costs and needed repairs.

Owner Denise Stillman said a vehicle made deep gashes in the outfield and damaged a sprinkler system. The damage was especially severe because the ground was soft following warm weather and rain.

"Someone who is disturbed had some agenda to damage the field," Stillman told the newspaper. "It's upsetting."

Stillman said repairs will continue through the summer but that the field will remain open. There are no security cameras monitoring the field.

"A lot of people travel [from] all over the world to come see the Field of Dreams, and they don't always check Facebook to make sure we are open," Stillman said. "We'll just have to keep operating as is."

Thousands visit the eastern Iowa field -- created for the movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner -- for free, running around the bases and walking the surrounding cornfields.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.