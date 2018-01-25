The New York Mets have reached agreement on a one-year deal with infielder Jose Reyes, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal is worth $2 million and he can make an additional $500,000 in incentives.

Reyes's return to the Mets, first reported by The Athletic, is with the intention of him being the team's utility infielder.

Reyes started his career with the Mets in 2003. He departed as a free agent, signing with Miami for the 2012 season before moving on to Toronto and then Colorado.

He returned to the Mets two seasons ago, and batted .246 in 2017 while playing second base, shortstop, third base, and the outfield. He is career .286 hitter.