Free-agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain has reached agreement on a five-year, $80 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Cain has passed his physical, the source said, and the Brewers likely will formally introduce him on Friday.

The deal comes on the heels of the Brewers acquiring outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins in a trade for four prospects earlier Thursday.

Cain's new contract is for the longest term and biggest payout of any MLB free-agent deal this offseason. It surpasses Carlos Santana's three-year, guaranteed $60 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in December.

The deal includes no-trade protection and award bonuses of $300,000 for each All-Star team Cain makes and $500,000 for an MVP Award, the source said.

Cain, 31, returns to the organization where he began his professional career. He was a 17th-round pick by the Brewers out of Madison County High School in Florida in 2004 and broke into the majors with Milwaukee in 2010.

The following year, the Brewers sent Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jake Odorizzi and Jeremy Jeffress to Kansas City in a trade for pitcher Zack Greinke. Cain made the 2015 All-Star team, finished third in American League MVP balloting and was a pivotal member of Kansas City's '15 World Championship team.

Cain is a career .290 hitter who is known as an exceptional defender. He was an AL Gold Glove finalist in center field last season along with Toronto's Kevin Pillar and Minnesota's Byron Buxton, who won the award.

The Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays were among the other clubs that had expressed interest in Cain before he reached agreement with Milwaukee.