Former All-Star reliever Francisco Rodriguez has agreed to a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and will report to major league spring training, according to multiple reports.

The deal, which was first reported by FanRag Sports on Saturday, will include a $2.5 million base salary if Rodriguez is added to the 40-man roster and a chance to make $1.25 million in incentives.

The 35-year-old right-hander saved 44 games for the Tigers in 2016, but he was 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA in 28 appearances last season before being released by Detroit in June.

Rodriguez is fourth on the career list with 437 saves and set the single-season record of 62 in 2008, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. His future was in question after a shaky season in 2012 with Milwaukee, but he was able to rebound, reinventing himself by relying on his changeup.

The Tigers traded for Rodriguez in November 2015, and though his strikeout numbers in 2016 weren't great, he had a solid season, and Detroit exercised his $6 million option for 2017. The Tigers remained responsible for the remainder of his 2017 salary.