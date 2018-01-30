        <
        >

          Reds sign reliever David Hernandez

          3:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Cincinnati Reds have signed veteran reliever David Hernandez to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

          The Reds did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but it is worth $5 million, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

          Hernandez, 37, rejoined the wild-card-winning Arizona Diamondbacks last season for their stretch run after he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander played for the Diamondbacks for four seasons before he signed with Philadelphia as a free agent in December 2015.

          Hernandez was a combined 3-1 with two saves and a 3.11 ERA in 64 games. He had a 2.23 ERA with one save in 38 games for the Angels.

          Hernandez is 31-40 with a 4.00 ERA in 443 career games, making his major league debut in 2009 with Baltimore.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.