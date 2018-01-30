The Tampa Bay Rays cut ties with team physician Michael Reilly on Tuesday, one week after the team was made aware of a YouTube video in which a woman accused him of sexual abuse.

"We have very recently become aware of a video accusing Dr. Reilly of sexually abusing a former employee of his medical practice," said John Higgins, the Rays' senior vice president of administration and general counsel. "We have ended our contractual relationship with him, and we have also alerted the St. Petersburg Police Department and Major League Baseball of this situation."

Reilly, 67, was initially been suspended by the Rays last week, after the team said it viewed the video.

In the video, which was published on YouTube on Jan. 17, the woman accuses Reilly of sexually abusing her eight to 10 years ago. She says the abuse began when she was a teenager and lasted over a period of about three years.

A spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg Police Department said an investigation is ongoing.

Reilly had been the Rays' team physician since the franchise began 20 years ago.