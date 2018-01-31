New Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and a contingent from the team flew to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to deliver 10 tons of supplies to help with the Hurricane Maria recovery effort.

Cora, who is from Puerto Rico, was joined by Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello, team president Sam Kennedy and assistant general manager Eddie Romero on the trip to bring medical supplies, water filtration systems, food and other equipment.

"While many areas have recovered from the initial devastation of the storm, there is still a great need on the island for relief," Cora said. "I am thankful to the Red Sox, who did not hesitate when I suggested a relief trip this offseason, and I am grateful to JetBlue for transporting all the supplies and for the many organizations who made donations.

"To the fans who contributed this past season, and to Seth, Henry, and Herb, your generosity is above and beyond what I could have hoped for. Embracing this mission and helping the people I care so much about has made me feel welcome and supported by this city and organization in ways I could not have imagined."

Alex Cora, left, was part of a Red Sox contingent that helped deliver medical supplies, water filtration systems, food and other equipment to Puerto Rico. NESN

The group was met at the airport in San Juan by Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Chris Sale, and the group then traveled to Caguas, Cora's hometown.

They delivered more relief supplies and baseball equipment to area children and presented Caguas Mayor William Miranda Marin with a $200,000 donation to help restore power to the city.