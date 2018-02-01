        <
          Indians' Michael Martinez has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

          7:58 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Michael Martinez, who has served in a utility role for the Cleveland Indians, had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be sidelined for the next six months, the team said Wednesday.

          The 35-year-old infielder, who has been invited to spring training on a minor league deal, suffered the injury while preparing for spring training in the Dominican Republic.

          He hit .162 in 63 at-bats for the Indians and Tampa Bay Rays last season. He also has played for Boston, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia since entering the majors in 2011.

