PHOENIX -- Pitcher Shelby Miller has won his salary arbitration case against the Arizona Diamondbacks after missing most of last season because of a torn elbow ligament -- a decision that gave players a 2-0 record this year.

Miller was awarded a $200,000 raise, to $4.9 million, on Thursday by arbitrators Robert Herzog, Gary Kendellen and Sylvia Skratek, who heard the case a day earlier. The Diamondbacks argued he should be paid the same salary as in 2017, when he lost in arbitration after asking for $5.1 million.

A 27-year-old right-hander, Miller was 2-2 in four starts last year. He left an outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 23, and Arizona said four days later he had a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He had surgery May 10.

Miller became an All-Star with Atlanta in 2015. He had a 3.02 ERA but went 6-17 and led the major leagues in losses.

He was traded after the season to Arizona in the deal that brought highly regarded infielder Dansby Swanson to the Braves along with outfielder Ender Inciarte and pitcher Aaron Blair. He then went 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA for the Diamondbacks.