Incoming Hall of Famer Jim Thome said Friday that he does not want to be wearing a cap with the Chief Wahoo logo on his plaque in Cooperstown.

"I know my decision would be to wear the 'C' because I think it's the right thing to do," Thome said at an event in Cleveland. "I think I need to have a conversation with the Hall of Fame because of all the history and everything involved. I just think that's the right thing to do."

The Indians said Monday they are removing the Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season. They have been wearing a cap featuring a block-C in recent years and phasing out caps with the logo.

Thome spent 13 of his 22 seasons with the Indians but has not said which team's cap he will wear when he is inducted into Cooperstown this summer. He said he and his wife will make a final decision in consultation with Cooperstown officials.

Hall of Fame weekend will be July 27-30 in Cooperstown with the induction ceremony on July 29.