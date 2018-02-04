        <
        >

          Bartolo Colon, 44, signs minor league deal with Rangers

          6:24 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have signed 44-year-old Bartolo Colon to a minor league contract and invited the pitcher to big league spring training.

          "Bartolo brings a track record of durability and success in the major leagues," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement. "He pounds the strike zone and provides quality competition for our rotation."

          Colon was a combined 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts for Atlanta and Minnesota last season. He was released by the Braves in July, then signed with the Twins and went 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts for the team.

          Colon has 240 career victories in 20 seasons with 10 teams, including the Montreal Expos. The portly right-hander has posted 21 career wins against Texas, the most by any pitcher.

          A four-time All-Star, he won the 2005 AL Cy Young Award with the Angels.

          Texas was 78-84 last year. Rangers pitchers and catchers are set to hold their first spring workout Feb. 15 in Surprise, Arizona.

          Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.