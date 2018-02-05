        <
        >

          Astros, OF George Springer agree to 2-year, $24 million deal

          2:12 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Houston Astros and outfielder George Springer have agreed to a two-year contract to avoid arbitration, the team announced Monday.

          Terms were not disclosed but a source told ESPN the deal is worth $24 million, confirming multiple reports.

          Springer, 28, was seeking $10.5 million for the 2018 season in arbitration while the Astros wanted to pay him $8.5 million.

          Springer, a first-time All-Star in 2017, set career bests last season with 34 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .283 batting average.

          He was named the World Series MVP after hitting .379 with 5 home runs and 7 RBIs in the Astros' seven-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.