The Houston Astros and outfielder George Springer have agreed to a two-year contract to avoid arbitration, the team announced Monday.

Terms were not disclosed but a source told ESPN the deal is worth $24 million, confirming multiple reports.

Springer, 28, was seeking $10.5 million for the 2018 season in arbitration while the Astros wanted to pay him $8.5 million.

Springer, a first-time All-Star in 2017, set career bests last season with 34 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .283 batting average.

He was named the World Series MVP after hitting .379 with 5 home runs and 7 RBIs in the Astros' seven-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.