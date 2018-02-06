Twins starter Ervin Santana will miss the start of the regular season after having surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand Tuesday in New York City. All told, the team said he's expected to be sidelined 10 to 12 weeks.

According to the Twins, Santana felt discomfort in the finger while increasing his bullpens ahead of spring training. The injury, the team said, "is a result of repeated cumulative stress from pitching, not one acute event."

Santana has felt such discomfort in the past, according to the Twins. He had an MRI on the finger after last season, but an injection, not surgery, was chosen as the best option to relieve it.

Santana, 35, made 33 starts last season and went 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 211 1/3 innings and earned his second All-Star selection.

He is 149-124 with a 4.02 ERA in 13 major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves and Twins.