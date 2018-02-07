MIAMI -- Former Marlins pitcher Charlie Hough understands the frustration of Marlins fans, who have watched the team jettison Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich soon after Derek Jeter took over as chief executive.

"I know they've made some moves that maybe the fans are not really comfortable with," Hough said Tuesday as the team unveiled a 25th anniversary logo at Marlins Park.

Season-ticket holders since the inaugural 1993 season were invited to the event. Jeter left after the second question from reporters.

"I think if they have the right plan, it's to build and to get this organization building with some depth inside of it instead of just a handful of players," Hough said. "Meeting Derek today -- it was the first time I ever met him -- I think they have a good idea."

Miami announced it will wear a throwback pinstripe uniform during a series against San Diego from June 8 to 10. The Marlins won World Series titles in 1997 and 2003 but also have had three roster purges. They averaged 20,395 fans for home games last year, worst in the National League and 28th among 30 big league teams.

Jeter briefly addressed about 50 fans and posed for photos.

"I'm very proud to have a relationship with these fans for many, many years," he said.