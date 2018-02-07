SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is joining the MLB Network as a studio analyst and was set to make his debut Wednesday night.

Girardi spent 10 years as Yankees manager. His contract expired after the 2017 season and the team replaced him with Aaron Boone. Although New York reached Game 7 of the American League Championship Series before losing to Houston, the team wanted to make a generational change.

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi will make his debut on MLB Network on Wednesdsay night. AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Girardi worked for ESPN Radio during the 2003 National League Division Series, for the Yankees' YES Network in 2004 and 2007, and for Fox in 2007.

He was the NL Manager of the Year with the Florida Marlins in 2006 and was hired by the Yankees ahead of the 2008 season.

Boone had been an ESPN analyst for its Sunday broadcasts and was replaced by former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez.