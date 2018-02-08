Major League Baseball's Players Association has partnered with the IMG Academy in Florida to host a spring training camp for free agents.

The camp is being organized in response to a historically slow free agent market this winter. More than 90 of the 166 players who declared free agency in November remain unsigned.

Agent Scott Boras, who represents J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Jake Arrieta and about a dozen other unsigned free agents, told ESPN on Thursday that he does not expect his players to participate in the free-agent camp.

Players who do participate will have access to a variety of facilities on the IMG Academy campus that will allow them to continue preparing for the upcoming season, with major league-caliber coaches and trainers available to support and assist any players training at the facility.

The Players Association also confirmed that former Houston Astros manager Bo Porter will be on hand in a supervisory role for the duration of the camp.

Access to the campus for players will commence Tuesday and end in March.

In addition to access to the IMG Academy, which sits on a 500-plus-acre campus in Bradenton, the union will continue to identify ways to generally support, provide ongoing information and increase the visibility of unsigned players in advance of the upcoming season.

Information from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick was included in this report.