BRYAN, Texas -- Former National League Rookie of the Year Wally Moon, who played on three World Series-winning teams with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 87.

Erin Giese, the funeral director at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan, Texas, said Monday that Moon died Friday at his home in Bryan.

Moon, a left-handed-hitting outfielder, played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1954 to '58 and was named NL Rookie of the Year in 1954, when he batted .304 with 12 homers and 76 RBIs.

Sending our thoughts and condolences to family and friends of former #STLCards Rookie of the Year, Wally Moon, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 87. The 1957 All-Star OF/1B played for the Cardinals from 1954-58. pic.twitter.com/vdsdNP88bv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 12, 2018

He played for the Dodgers from 1959 to '65 and led the NL with a .434 on-base percentage in 1961. The Dodgers won the World Series in 1959, 1963 and 1965.

The Dodgers mourn the passing of Wally Moon and offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SRHfPh35eF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 10, 2018

Moon batted .289 with a .371 on-base percentage, 142 homers and 661 RBIs in 1,457 career regular-season games.