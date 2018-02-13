The Miami Marlins' Great Sea Race -- a midgame mascot race between Bob the Shark, Julio the Octopus, Angel the Stone Crab and Spike the Sea Dragon -- is coming to an end.

The Marlins' Great Sea Race will be no more this season. Rob Foldy/Getty Images

The news was first reported by WINZ Radio.

The Great Sea Race began in 2012, when the Marlins opened their new ballpark.

The four sea creatures would come out in the middle of the sixth inning and race down the warning track to the left-field corner before turning to the finish line at third base.

Billy the Marlin will still swim around Marlins Park this season -- albeit with a different individual underneath the costume.