The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached an agreement with infielder Chase Utley to return to the team in 2018, pending a physical, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Utley, 39, batted .236 with 8 home runs and 34 RBIs in 127 games in 2017 with Los Angeles.

Utley's skills have diminished since his career peak, when he made six All-Star teams with the Philadelphia Phillies, won four Silver Slugger Awards and finished among the top 10 in NL MVP voting three times. But teammates say his influence and leadership in the Dodgers' clubhouse resonates.

Utley's team ethic and personal investment give him leverage when necessary. He's manager Dave Roberts' favorite conduit to convey the subtle reminders that keep a clubhouse running smoothly through a long, stressful summer.

FanRag Sports first reported the news about Utley's deal.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick contributed to this report.