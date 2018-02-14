First look: Japanese star Shohei Ohtani arrives at Angels camp

Shohei Ohtani's arrival at the Los Angeles Angels' spring training facility Tuesday consisted of a rush of media attention followed by a light toss.

Wednesday offered fans a better look at the 23-year-old two-way player from Japan, as Ohtani showed off his bat during the Angels' first official pitchers and catchers workout, then later addressed a throng of media.

ESPN was in Tempe, Arizona, tracking Los Angeles' offseason splash.

Meeting the media

Shohei Ohtani press conference under way. Interesting answer so far: "I've been playing golf and basketball with my teammates the last week." Not sure Angels brass will appreciate the hoops games going on. Pedro Gomez, MLB

Taking the field

Shohei Ohtani just went off to the back fields at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Naturally, a mad rush followed him there. Jerry Crasnick, ESPN Senior Writer 0:30 Ohtani heading to back fields creates mad rush

Ohtani fans at Angels camp. Jerry Crasnick, ESPN Senior Writer

Shohei Ohtani takes the field on the Angels first official workout day. Pedro Gomez, MLB 0:41 Ohtani takes the field for first official workout

Shohei Ohtani doing PFP (pitchers fielding practice) on first day of Angels camp. Pedro Gomez, MLB 0:17 Ohtani gets in some pitchers fielding practice

Shohei Ohtani just took his first rounds of batting practice in a steady rain on a back field at Tempe Diablo Stadium. He hit a few solid line drives to the outfield and some medium fly balls in his first two turns in the cage. Then he loosened up and cranked some balls over the fence. It's a nice, fluid swing. Jerry Crasnick, ESPN Senior Writer

Towel draped over his left shoulder, Shohei Ohtani walks across the diamond after completing his first official workout as a member of the Angels. Despite a steady rain throughout, fans show their appreciation for the Japanese phenom and Ohtani responds with a hand gesture. Charles Moynihan, ESPN Producer 0:26 Ohtani walks across diamond after first Angels workout

After pitchers fielding practice, dual threat Shohei Ohtani took his turn in the batting cage. Charles Moynihan, ESPN Producer

Tuesday's arrival

Large throng of Japanese media awaiting Shohei Ohtani's arrival at Angels spring training home in Tempe, AZ Pedro Gomez, MLB 0:24 Japanese media awaits Ohtani's arrival