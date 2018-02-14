        <
          First look: Japanese star Shohei Ohtani arrives at Angels camp

          Ohtani gives reporters a glimpse of his power (0:20)

          Japanese star Shohei Ohtani arrives at Angels camp and takes batting practice. (0:20)

          2:04 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Shohei Ohtani's arrival at the Los Angeles Angels' spring training facility Tuesday consisted of a rush of media attention followed by a light toss.

          Wednesday offered fans a better look at the 23-year-old two-way player from Japan, as Ohtani showed off his bat during the Angels' first official pitchers and catchers workout, then later addressed a throng of media.

          ESPN was in Tempe, Arizona, tracking Los Angeles' offseason splash.

          Meeting the media

          0:52

          Ohtani not feeling pressure

          Shohei Ohtani says through his interpreter that he isn't feeling the pressure everyone is talking about and is excited for everyone to see that the Angels were the right choice for him.

          Shohei Ohtani press conference under way. Interesting answer so far: "I've been playing golf and basketball with my teammates the last week." Not sure Angels brass will appreciate the hoops games going on.

          Pedro Gomez, MLB

          Taking the field

          Shohei Ohtani just went off to the back fields at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Naturally, a mad rush followed him there.

          Jerry Crasnick, ESPN Senior Writer
          Ohtani heading to back fields creates mad rush

          Ohtani fans at Angels camp.

          Jerry Crasnick, ESPN Senior Writer

          Shohei Ohtani takes the field on the Angels first official workout day.

          Pedro Gomez, MLB
          Ohtani takes the field for first official workout

          Shohei Ohtani doing PFP (pitchers fielding practice) on first day of Angels camp.

          Pedro Gomez, MLB
          Ohtani gets in some pitchers fielding practice

          Shohei Ohtani just took his first rounds of batting practice in a steady rain on a back field at Tempe Diablo Stadium. He hit a few solid line drives to the outfield and some medium fly balls in his first two turns in the cage. Then he loosened up and cranked some balls over the fence. It's a nice, fluid swing.

          Jerry Crasnick, ESPN Senior Writer

          Towel draped over his left shoulder, Shohei Ohtani walks across the diamond after completing his first official workout as a member of the Angels. Despite a steady rain throughout, fans show their appreciation for the Japanese phenom and Ohtani responds with a hand gesture.

          Charles Moynihan, ESPN Producer
          Ohtani walks across diamond after first Angels workout

          After pitchers fielding practice, dual threat Shohei Ohtani took his turn in the batting cage.

          Charles Moynihan, ESPN Producer

          Tuesday's arrival

          Ohtani plays catch after spring training arrival

          New Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani gets some warm-up throws in on Tuesday.

          Large throng of Japanese media awaiting Shohei Ohtani's arrival at Angels spring training home in Tempe, AZ

          Pedro Gomez, MLB
          Japanese media awaits Ohtani's arrival

          Shohei Ohtani won't have his first official Angels workout until Wednesday, but it's never too soon to be a fan.

          Pedro Gomez, MLB

