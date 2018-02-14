Two-time Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum, sporting a bulked-up physique, will hold a workout for teams on Thursday at Scottsdale Stadium.

Scouts from at least 12 Major League organizations are expected to be in attendance. The Minnesota Twins have confirmed they'll be there, with Lincecum's longtime team, the San Francisco Giants, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Boston Red Sox, the Texas Rangers, the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers, the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres among those reported to have interest.

Lincecum, 33, made four All-Star teams by age 27 and won Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009. He led the National League in strikeouts for three consecutive years from 2008 to 2010. But his velocity and effectiveness gradually diminished, in large part because of a series of injuries.

He threw no-hitters against the Padres in 2013 and 2014, but logged a mere 15 starts the following year in San Francisco. The Los Angeles Angels signed Lincecum to a $2.5 million contract in May 2016, only to designate him for assignment three months later after he posted a 2-6 record with a 9.16 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

Lincecum, nicknamed "the Freak," pitched at a scant 170 pounds with the Giants. But Colorado Rockies pitcher Adam Ottavino posted a photo of a jacked-up Lincecum on his Instagram account in December.

FOR RELEASE:



Yes, this is Tim Lincecum at @DrivelineBB.

Yes, Adam Ottavino took the picture while training here.

Yes, Tim will throw for teams at a showcase in the near future.

No, I have no other information for you.



Send all communication to kyle@drivelinebaseball.com. pic.twitter.com/0N0cXHVUq8 — KyleB @ Driveline (@drivelinebases) December 19, 2017

Lincecum has a 110-89 career record, with a 3.74 ERA and 1,736 alltime strikeouts.

Information from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick was used in this report.