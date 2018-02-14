JUPITER, Fla. -- Injury-plagued left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, the Miami Marlins' highest-paid pitcher, isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, but the team hopes he can join the rotation sometime during the season.

Wei-Yin Chen's elbow injury is not expected to be healed in time for Opening Day. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Chen is entering the third season of an $80 million, five-year contract.

A balky left elbow limited Chen to nine games last year and 22 in 2016. He was a durable starter with Baltimore and has a career record of 53-38 in six seasons, but is only 7-6 with the Marlins.

Chen began a throwing program in mid-January, and the Marlins won't rush his return, manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday.