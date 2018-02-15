The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-hander Wade Miley to a minor league contract, according to USA Today.

Miley, who played for the Baltimore Orioles last season, is guaranteed $2.5 million if he can make the major league team. In a contract loaded with incentives, he can make up to $5.7 million if he makes 29 starts this season.

Over a seven-year career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Orioles, Miley has a lifetime record of 66-74 with a 4.38 ERA.

With the Orioles last season, Miley had the worst season of his career, with an 8-15 record and a 5.61 ERA.