          Veteran lefty Wade Miley signs minor league deal with Brewers

          11:09 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-hander Wade Miley to a minor league contract, according to USA Today.

          Miley, who played for the Baltimore Orioles last season, is guaranteed $2.5 million if he can make the major league team. In a contract loaded with incentives, he can make up to $5.7 million if he makes 29 starts this season.

          Over a seven-year career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Orioles, Miley has a lifetime record of 66-74 with a 4.38 ERA.

          With the Orioles last season, Miley had the worst season of his career, with an 8-15 record and a 5.61 ERA.

