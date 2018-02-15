Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur in his right hand.

The Mariners made the announcement Thursday. Healy had the surgery in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The Mariners acquired Healy to be their starting first baseman this offseason, trading right-handed-throwing Emilio Pagan and infielder Alexander Campos to Oakland last November.

Healy, 26, hit .271 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs last season for the A's, but he became expendable because of the emergence of slugger Matt Olson.

The Mariners' other first basemen in spring training are Daniel Vogelbach and Rule 5 draft selection Mike Ford.