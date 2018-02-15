The Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Andrew Cashner have agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The deal also includes a vesting option for the 2020 season worth $10 million, the source told ESPN. The option will vest if Cashner pitches 340 innings combined in 2018-19. If he throws 360 innings combined in 2018-2019, it becomes a player option.

The Orioles have been in search of starting pitchers as Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman were the only certainties for the team's rotation.

Cashner, 31, has pitched seven seasons in the big leagues, most recently in Texas. He was 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 28 starts for the Rangers in 2017 after missing most of spring training and the start of the season with soreness in his right biceps.

Cashner's best season was 2013, when he was 10-9 with a 3.09 ERA in San Diego, where he spent 4½ years before being traded to Miami. He has a 42-64 career record with a 3.80 ERA.

Cashner, a Texas native who was a first-round draft pick out of TCU in 2008, was drafted 19th overall by the Chicago Cubs. He made his major league debut two years later with 53 appearances for Chicago. The Cubs traded him to San Diego after the 2011 season, in the deal that sent first baseman Anthony Rizzo to Chicago, and Cashner eventually became a starter for the Padres.

The news of Cashner's agreement was first reported by MASN Sports.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick contributed to this report.