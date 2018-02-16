MESA, Ariz - Chicago Cubs veteran pitcher Jon Lester sounded off on potential pace of play regulations which will likely be implemented before the upcoming 2018 season. Lester has long been an advocate to leave the game as is.

"I think it's a terrible idea," Lester said at the Cubs camp on Friday. "I think it's all terrible. The beautiful thing about our sport is there is no time.

"Fans know what they're getting themselves into when they go to a game. ... If you want to go to a timed event, go to a timed event."

Lester's manager is in agreement with his star pitcher. Joe Maddon claims he'll make sure the Cubs abide by the new rules, whatever they are, but that doesn't mean he's happy about them.

"I don't want to comment on it too much because I always get in trouble when I comment on pace of the game," Maddon said. "It's going to be the same (rules) for everyone, but how you react is going to be different."

Lester is particularly hostile towards the implementation of a pitch clock, but feels a limit to mound visits is also problematic. Commissioner Rob Manfred has threatened to utilize both tools in order to speed up the game.

"People that aren't in the game don't understand there is so much technology now, there are so many cameras on the field, that every stadium has a camera on the catcher's crotch," Lester stated. "They know the signs before you even get there. Now we have Apple Watches and people being accused of sitting in the tunnel [and spying]. There are reasons behind the mound visits."

Maddon indicated the Cubs already have a system in place to change up the signs from catcher to pitcher without going out to the mound, but admits things might have to get more "sophisticated" as the new rules come into play.

Lester was at least grateful not to be a free agent this past winter. He couldn't imagine being one of the top players in the game and not having a job when camps open.

"It's crazy," he stated. "I thought once February hit, it would be a mass signing. I thought guys would sign that first week [then] we really wouldn't talk about it anymore. Obviously that's not the case."

Lester was a rotation mate with two free agents on opposite ends of the spectrum, but neither Jake Arrieta, or John Lackey have jobs.

"It's alarming," Lester said. "That's how I look at it. We're not talking about middle relievers with 5.00 ERAs. We're talking about big guys. Guys that need to be playing. ... I can only imagine what those guys are going through emotionally [and] physically too."

Like many, Lester opined that next year's free-agent class might be playing a big part in why teams are saving money this year, but that isn't a good enough reason in his mind not to spend before this season.

"At the same time it screws the guys that are going through it now," Lester said. "There is no reason why Jake Arrieta or J.D. Martinez or any of these guys should have to sign a one-year deal. That's ridiculous. There is too much money in the game. There's money there to be spent and, for whatever reason, it's not being spent."

Lester more than intimated that owners aren't always putting money back into their payrolls.

"People are forgetting where a lot of that money is going to," he said. "I don't understand it. Selfishly, I'm glad I'm not in that situation. For those guys, it has to be hard."