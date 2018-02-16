A day after Tim Lincecum threw to scouts in a bid to return to the major leagues, San Francisco Giants general manager Bobby Evans said the team would be interested in bringing back the 33-year-old right-hander.

"It's up to the competition of what clubs are bidding on him, and I can't speak to that yet," Evans said Friday, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's early. We obviously are all rooting for Timmy. Selfishly, anything he does, we would love for it to be in a Giants uniform, but sometimes opportunities on the business side dictate otherwise. But we're always rooting for him."

Lincecum reportedly threw to 20-plus scouts Thursday as he attempts to return to the majors. He spent nine seasons with the Giants, winning three World Series titles and making four All-Star teams.

He last pitched in the big leagues in 2016, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels.

According to the Giants scout who attended Thursday's workout, Lincecum looked good.

"He looked strong. His fastball [velocity] was good," Evans said of what the scout told him. "His breaking stuff had some good depth to it. Obviously, he looks like he's in great shape. Clearly, he'd worked really hard to get to this point. His opportunities will come for him. Let's see how it plays out. We're very hopeful for him whether it's with us or somebody else."

Giants executive vice president Brian Sabean, meanwhile, said it's difficult to gauge where Lincecum is in his comeback attempt based off just one workout.

"Inclusive of yesterday, I don't think we have enough information," Sabean said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was an indoor workout. He also hasn't pitched in a year. It's not outside. It's not to hitters."