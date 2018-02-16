        <
          Reports: Twins and righty Anibal Sanchez agree to deal

          6:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Anibal Sanchez to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to multiple reports.

          Sanchez, 33, can make up to $2.5 million more depending on how many games he starts.

          He has a 90-94 record and 4.09 ERA over 12 seasons with the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers.

          Sanchez pitched a no-hitter as a rookie with the Marlins on Sept. 6, 2006, and led the American League with a 2.57 ERA in 2013 with the Tigers.

          But he had a 6.41 ERA last year in 105 1/3 innings, and the Tigers declined his option, making him a free agent. The Twins are looking for depth in their starting rotation, especially after losing ace Ervin Santana for 10 to 12 weeks to a finger injury.

          FanRag was first to report Sanchez's signing.

