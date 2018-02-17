GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Cleveland Indians have signed free agent Rajai Davis to a minor league contract, bringing back the speedy outfielder who hit one of the biggest home runs in team history.

The Indians announced the deal with the 37-year-old Davis on Saturday.

He led the American League with 43 stolen bases for Cleveland in 2016. In Game 7 of the World Series, Davis hit a game-tying, two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning off Aroldis Chapman before the Indians lost in the 10th to the Chicago Cubs.

Davis signed with the Oakland Athletics as a free agent before last year and was traded in midseason to the Boston Red Sox. He hit a combined .235 and stole 29 bases.

In 10 major league seasons, Davis has batted .264 with 394 career steals.