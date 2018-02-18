The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Chris Young and a minor league contract with first baseman Chris Carter.

Carter received an invitation to major league spring training. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Young, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .235 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 276 plate appearances in 2017.

He has 185 home runs, 577 RBIs and a .237 average over 12 major league seasons with the Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carter, 31, hit .201 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs last season for the Yankees. He led the National League with 41 homers for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016. He has 158 home runs, 400 RBIs and a .217 average over eight big league seasons for the Yankees, Brewers, Houston Astros and A's.