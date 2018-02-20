SAN DIEGO -- Eric Hosmer and the Padres have finalized their eight-year, $144 million contract.

The team announced the signing Monday night after Hosmer passed his physical. The first baseman, who spent his first seven major league seasons with Kansas City before becoming a free agent this offseason, can opt out of the deal after five years.

The contract is the largest in Padres history.

Hosmer gets a $5 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract being approved by the commissioner's office. His salary is $20 million each year from 2018 through '22 and will be $13 million annually from 2023 through '25 if he doesn't terminate the deal.

A four-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 All-Star, Hosmer will be introduced during a news conference Tuesday morning at Padres camp in Peoria, Arizona.