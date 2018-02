Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda was rushed to a Bay Area hospital on Monday night, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

A San Francisco Giants spokeswoman who confirmed Cepeda's hospitalization to the Chronicle said she had no further information on his condition or the nature of his illness, the newspaper reported.

Cepeda, 80, was an 11-time All-Star first baseman who played 17 seasons for six MLB teams, including the Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.