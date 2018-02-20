Major League Baseball players will honor victims of last week's shooting in Florida by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats at spring training games this week.

Several Grapefruit clubs had first planned to honor victims by wearing the school's caps before their league openers.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said that within 48 hours, all 30 teams were confirmed to wear the school hats during pregame warm-ups for their exhibition openers. Players, managers, coaches and umpires will have the option of wearing the caps during those first games. The hats might later be signed and auctioned to raise money for the Broward Education Foundation, the official victims fund.

Manfred said MLB received a "really strong sentiment of the clubs it was the appropriate thing to do immediately.''

Exhibition games between big league teams begin Friday, including Astros-Nationals in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Cardinals-Marlins in nearby Jupiter. Both games will be held in the area where 17 students and faculty were killed Wednesday at the Parkland, Florida, school when a gunman opened fire.

Lawyers for suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, have said he will plead guilty if prosecutors agree not to pursue the death penalty.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.