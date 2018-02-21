The Miami Marlins announced they have signed outfielder Cameron Maybin to a one-year deal.

Maybin, 30, batted .228 with 10 home runs and 33 stolen bases in 395 plate appearances over 114 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros, which acquired him on a waiver claim after the Angels' acquisition of Justin Upton in a trade made Maybin expendable.

Maybin had two hits and one stolen base in six playoff games for a .375 on-base percentage for the World Series champion Astros last fall. Houston was Maybin's sixth major league club in less than ten years.