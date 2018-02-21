Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda remains hospitalized in critical condition after a cardiac event, according to the San Francisco Giants.

The team issued a statement Wednesday saying that the incident happened Monday evening and he was taken to a Bay Area hospital.

"The Cepeda family asks for privacy during this time," the team said. "Please keep Orlando and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Cepeda, 80, was an 11-time All-Star first baseman who played 17 seasons for six MLB teams, including the Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, from 1958 to 1974. He was voted MVP in 1967 for the Cardinals.