Multitalented Japanese pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut for the Los Angeles Angels on the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

"I feel that this is a big step forward," Ohtani told reporters Thursday, via an interpreter. "I'm really happy at this point.

"This will be my first start in the States; I'm pretty sure a lot of things aren't going to go my way. That's OK. I just need to find what I need to adjust and feel where I'm at, and it's going to be enough."

He threw a bullpen session Thursday. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said then that it would be unlikely Ohtani would make any pinch-hitting appearances early in spring training.

Ohtani also took batting practice Thursday, wowing teammates with home runs over the scoreboard and the batter's eye at Tempe Diablo Stadium, according to multiple media reports.

"I'm enjoying fooling around with my teammates and having a lot of fun," Ohtani said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.