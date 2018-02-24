Jonathan Schoop, the starting second baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, has bursitis in his left elbow and is expected to miss some time, manager Buck Showalter said Friday.

Schoop, who agreed to an $8.5 million deal earlier this month to avoid arbitration, had his elbow drained and was scratched from Friday's spring training opener. Showalter did not give a timeline for when Schoop would return, but he is classified as day to day and isn't expected to miss an extended amount of time.

Nonroster infielder Luis Sardinas started in Schoop's place. Engelb Vielma, who isn't in camp because of visa issues, is the only other infielder on the 40-man roster.

"I've said all along, the 'what ifs,'" Showalter told reporters. "Our depth in the infield has been a challenge. It's a scenario we haven't really produced a lot down below.

"It's more than just one guy. There's multiple guys. It's all relevant. People say, 'Oh, gosh. You need pitching.' Yeah, we also ... that utility role is important. It's one of those things, you don't realize how important it is until you don't have it."

Schoop was a first-time All-Star in 2017, hitting .293 with 32 homers and 105 RBIs. He played in 160 games last season after participating in all 162 in 2016.

He has a .264 career batting average with 89 homers and 272 RBIs. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.